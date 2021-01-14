Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 14

First hour: Medical experts from Rochester Regional Health on the state of the pandemic

Second hour: Congressman Joe Morelle on impeachment and pandemic relief

We continue our conversations with local doctors and nurses on the frontlines of treating COVID-19. Last week, we heard from a team at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and this hour, we hear from their colleagues at Rochester Regional Health. They discuss the state of the virus in the community, what they are seeing in hospitals, and what they’d like the community to know about how to get through the next months as we wait for vaccines. Our guests:

Chris Reynolds, M.D., hospitalist at Rochester General Hospital

Sarah Goodenough, nurse navigator at Unity Hospital

Kara Boyd, RN, nurse manager for Rochester Regional Health, Eastern Region (Newark-Wayne)

Deborah Conrad, physician assistant at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia

Then in our second hour, Congressman Joe Morelle joins us. We talk to him about impeachment, the riot at the Capitol, and the incoming administration. We also discuss the next round of pandemic stimulus – what’s in it, what’s not in it, and what struggling Americans need to know. Our guest: