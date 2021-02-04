Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 4

First hour: Discussing the state of nursing homes in New York

Second hour: What do you need to know about endometriosis and fibroids?

Governor Cuomo is facing increasing criticism over the way the state has handled COVID-19 in nursing homes. Attorney General Tish James recently released a report indicating New York State has severely undercounted the number of nursing home deaths related to the pandemic. Advocates have been calling for change in nursing homes long before the pandemic, and now they feel that the door is finally open to achieve those changes. We discuss it with our guests:

MaryDel Wypych, co-chair of the Elder Justice Committee at Metro Justice

Pia Cseri-Briones, educator and member of the advocacy group NY Families for Visitation NOW, whose 97-year-old mother lives in a nursing home

Alan Pfeffer, retired attorney working on issues related to nursing home visitation

We have a conversation about women's health. First, students at the University of Rochester have created a noninvasive test to diagnose endometriosis - a painful chronic condition that is currently only diagnosed through surgery. We discuss how that test could change the lives of millions of women, and the latest in endometriosis research and treatment. We also discuss fibroids, noncancerous growths in the uterus. According to research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, more than 80 percent of African American women and 70 percent of white women will have uterine fibroids by age 50. We talk about both conditions with our guests: