Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 27

First hour: Discussing the rise in composting

Second hour: Previewing the first-ever Festival of Inclusion

Do you compost? According to the EPA, nearly 30 percent of what we throw away is made up of food scraps and yard waste. Nationally, composting is on the rise, and the practice is becoming more accessible to people who live in different settings – from apartments to houses, from cities to suburbs. This hour, we continue our ongoing discussions about composting with local composters who share their methods. In studio:

Robert Putney, co-founder of Impact Earth

Brent Arnold, co-founder of Community Composting

Emmett Wilson, Ph.D. candidate at the University of Rochester, and adjunct lecturer at Nazareth College

Tom Moore, teacher at Ellwanger-Barry Nursery School and Kindergarten

Then in our second hour, the first-ever Festival of Inclusion kicks off on Sunday. The community-based event organized by the Golisano Foundation, Best Buddies, and Special Olympics will promote equality and respect, and include activities accessible to people of all different abilities. Our guests this hour preview the festival and discuss their ideas for how to create a more inclusive community. Our guests:

Jacob Booher-Babcock, Athlete Congress member for Special Olympics

Nic Daemen, Best Buddies participant and ambassador

Lt. Rich Waldo, Rochester Police Department

Dennis Fries, coordinator for Section V Unified Sports

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.