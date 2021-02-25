Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 25

First hour: Discussing a single payer health system with members of the Rochester Campaign for New York Health

Second hour: Senator Jeremy Cooney, Assemblymember Demond Meeks, and Professor Yvette Conyers on equity in vaccine access

While President Biden continues to tout the Affordable Care Act as a strong foundation for American health care, a growing number of state lawmakers support a single payer system here. What's the latest? How viable is the system? Why do they disagree with national leaders who prefer to strengthen the existing system? Our guests:

Michael Marshall, volunteer with Rochester Poor People's Campaign, Rochester Homeless Union, and Metro Justice

Mahima Iyengar, medical student and co-chair of the Rochester Campaign for New York Health

Then in our second hour, a new vaccination site in Rochester has limited openings for residents of underserved zip codes. State leaders join us to discuss the urgency of getting more people vaccinated in Rochester. They also discuss the Daniel Prude case and state issues. Our guests: