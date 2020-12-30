Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 31

First hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2020, part 1

Second hour: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2020, part 2

We continue an annual Connections tradition by talking to different community members about their favorite books of the year. This year, we put the focus on librarians, whose work has changed during this pandemic. We about their “books of the year,” and about reading habits among patrons from across the community. Get a pen and paper so you can write a book list for yourself! Our guests in the first hour:

Zoe Davis, librarian at Gates Public Library (“Passing” by Nella Larsen)

Cassie Guthrie, director of the Greece Public Library (“Riot Baby” by Tochi Onyebuchi)

Susie Flick, adult services library assistant at the Geneva Public Library (“Furiously Happy: A Funny Book about Horrible Things” by Jenny Lawson)

Greg Benoit, director of the Irondequoit Public Library (“The Buddhist on Death Row: How One Man Found Light in the Darkest Place” by David Sheff)

Abby DeVuyst, adult services programming librarian at the Fairport Public Library (“The Gown: A Novel of the Royal Wedding” by Jennifer Robson)

Beth Larter, school librarian in Gates Chili (“Prairie Lotus” by Linda Sue Park and “Dragon Hoops” by Gene Luen Yang)

Our guests in our second hour: