Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 26

First hour: “Living the Star Wars”

Second hour: “A Season's Griot”

Connections is preempted for special programming during the holidays.

“Living The Star Wars” details the making of the film from original conception in 1973, through to shooting in England in 1976, to its anxious last hours as a depressed George Lucas and an exhausted special effects crew finally transferred their project into cinemas. Mark Burman draws on his own interviews – including George Lucas, Mark Hamill and John Williams – gathered over the past 20 years, from many key people who have long since passed away.

“A Season's Griot” is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted for 25 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.