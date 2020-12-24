Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 24

First hour: Special programming – “Tinsel Tales”

Second hour: Special programming – “Christmas Spirits High and Low”

We bring you special programming on this Christmas Eve.

In our first hour, “Tinsel Tales” features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary. Featured Stories:

Dad 'n' Sam (Jay Allison)

Homeless Christmas (Lee Stringer)

Christmas Morning, 1949 (Sylvia Seymour/Paul Auster)

Low-Glamour Christmas Party (Bailey White)

Doing it in the Closet (John McIlwraith)

Christopher (Jay O'Callahan)

Ode to Christmas (Chuck Kramer)

Santaland Diaries (David Sedaris)

Modern Day Joseph and Mary (Scott Simon)

John Henry Faulk's Christmas Story (John Henry Faulk)

Then in our second hour, we want Christmas to be merry and bright, but sometimes the season can be challenging. Our two stories, presented by guest host Cynthia Nixon, do deliver good cheer in the end (and Nixon shares a few of her own holiday traditions). In Laurie Notaro’s “O Holy Night, or The Year I Ruined Christmas” there’s a hideous Christmas tree and a demanding parent with a long memory. The hilarious tale is read by Kirsten Vangsness. In Jeanette Winterson’s luminous “Spirit of Christmas,” a married couple set off for their holiday with frayed tempers and too much stuff. They wind up with nothing but a miracle. Christina Pickles is the reader.