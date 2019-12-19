Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 19

First hour: Addressing the stigma surrounding HIV

Second hour: Discussing new words added to the dictionary in 2019

How much do you understand about HIV – about what the virus is and how it’s transmitted? While the number of new HIV cases in New York State continues to fall, stigma against the virus is growing among younger generations. That’s according to a new survey from the pharmaceutical company, Merck. It found that more than a quarter of HIV-negative millennials surveyed have avoided hugging, talking to, or being friends with someone with HIV. People in HIV education and treatment say that’s not surprising, and they’re calling for better messaging that meets the needs of younger generations. WXXI health reporter Brett Dahlberg analyzed the Merck survey, and he joins us to share his reporting. We also talk to experts from Trillium Health about how to address the stigma surrounding HIV. In studio:

Brett Dahlberg, health reporter for WXXI News

Dr. Bill Valenti, M.D., chief of innovation, and staff physician at Trillium Health

Sam Jett, prevention navigator at Trillium Health

Matteo Ragusa, manager of procurement and cost analysis at Trillium Health

Then in our second hour, it’s one of our favorite annual traditions: a look at the way language is changing. The various dictionaries have officially added hundreds of new words this year. We like to take that list of words and offer a quiz to our guests and to our listeners. Do you think you can explain the meaning of the new words and phrases in the dictionary? Give it a try – we think it will be a short, inspo sesh. We also talk about trends in language, how we communicate with one another, and why some communication styles are changing. In studio: