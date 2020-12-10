Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 10

First hour: Highlighting Black women of great achievement

Second hour: Hanukkah Lights 2020

The National Women's Hall of Fame is posthumously inducting six Black women of great achievement: suffragist Mary Church Terrell, singer Aretha Franklin, nurse Barbara Hillary, librarian Barbara Rose Johns Powell, medical research revolutionizer Henrietta Lacks, and author Toni Morrison. The Hall will host a virtual induction event this evening co-hosted by 2019 inductee Angela Davis and League of Women Voters President Deborah Turner. We preview the event and discuss the remarkable inductees. Our guests:

Natalie Rudd, program coordinator for the National Women's Hall of Fame

Alison Parker, biographer of Mary Church Terrell

Jeri Lacks, granddaughter of Henrietta Lacks

Then in our second hour, it's Hanukkah Lights 2020. The NPR favorite returns with all new Hanukkah stories hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate.