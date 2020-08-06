Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 6

First hour: Discussing the looming eviction crisis

Second hour: How reopening schools would impact essential support staff

There are a number of factors that could lead to a possible eviction crisis. The pandemic has put many people out of work, and now additional federal support for unemployment has run out. Advocates say something has to be done very soon or the crisis will hit Western New York. Our guests discuss it:

Alex Turner, eviction prevention representative to the Homeless Services Network, and community resource services program director at Catholic Family Center

Mark Muoio, program director of the Housing and Consumer Law Unit and the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY

Tina Foster, executive director of the Volunteer Legal Services Project of Monroe County, Inc.

Emily Benfer, Wake Forest University School of Law

Then in our second hour, there's a lot of debate about whether it's safe for teachers to be back in classrooms this fall. But they aren't the only ones who could potentially be at risk in this pandemic. We talk to local cleaning staff members, food service workers, security officers, and bus drivers about their concerns. Our guests: