Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 6

First hour: Discussing the looming eviction crisis
Second hour: How reopening schools would impact essential support staff
There are a number of factors that could lead to a possible eviction crisis. The pandemic has put many people out of work, and now additional federal support for unemployment has run out. Advocates say something has to be done very soon or the crisis will hit Western New York. Our guests discuss it:
- Alex Turner, eviction prevention representative to the Homeless Services Network, and community resource services program director at Catholic Family Center
- Mark Muoio, program director of the Housing and Consumer Law Unit and the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY
- Tina Foster, executive director of the Volunteer Legal Services Project of Monroe County, Inc.
- Emily Benfer, Wake Forest University School of Law
Then in our second hour, there's a lot of debate about whether it's safe for teachers to be back in classrooms this fall. But they aren't the only ones who could potentially be at risk in this pandemic. We talk to local cleaning staff members, food service workers, security officers, and bus drivers about their concerns. Our guests:
- Dan DiClemente, president of BENTE/AFSCME Local 2419
- Wilbert Navedo, bus driver for the RCSD
- Joe Jackson, lead school safety officer at Edison Career ad Technology High School
- Victor Wilson, custodian at Franklin
- Bonnie Ferrari, cook manager for food services at the RCSD
- Jessica Rinebold, lead secretary for the RCSD