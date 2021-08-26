Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 26

First hour: Discussing the staffing crisis for direct support professionals

Second hour: Schools navigate emotional outbursts about masking

Leaders from organizations that provide services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities say they are dealing with a staffing crisis. Direct support professionals provide assistance to people disabilities, helping them live and work in their communities. Leaders say there was a staffing shortage prior to the pandemic due to inadequate funding, and now the issue has reached a crisis point. This hour, we discuss the role of direct support professionals, the state of staffing for their field, and the impact the shortage has on people with disabilities. Our guests:

Marisa Geitner, president and CEO of Heritage Christian Services/DDAWNY

Patricia Dimento, direct support professional with People, Inc.

Angelica Perez-Delgado, CEO of Ibero-American Action League

Kevin Scott, former direct support professional and now staff member at Ibero-American Action League

Rebekah Meyer, project administrator at RMAPI

Then in our second hour, a strong majority of Americans support masking in public schools, but at school board meetings across the country, angry parents opposed to masking have been shouting at board members and even some of the students. We discuss how schools are trying to navigate the charged atmosphere. Our guests: