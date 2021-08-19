Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 19

First hour: The Rochester Education Justice Initiative

Second hour: Dr. Angela Branche on COVID-19 booster shots

According 2018 data from the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of people who are formerly incarcerated hold only a high school diploma or GED, and a quarter hold no credential at all. A program at the University of Rochester is hoping to change that. The Rochester Education Justice Initiative provides higher education opportunities for people who are currently or formerly incarcerated. While the short-term goals are centered on providing education, the broader mission includes addressing rates of unemployment and poverty, and creating social change. Our guests discuss the program and share their experiences:

Precious Bedell, assistant director of the Rochester Education Initiative at the University of Rochester

Kristin Doughty, Ph.D., instructor in the Rochester Education Initiative at the University of Rochester

Jesse Johnson, scholar in the Rochester Education Initiative at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the Biden administration has recommended some American adults get a COVID-19 booster shot. Adults who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will be eligible beginning in September. Meanwhile, some health experts say there's no definitive evidence that a booster is needed for all adults, and the focus should be on Americans and people across the globe who are unvaccinated. Dr. Angela Branche has done significant work on vaccine development. She joins us to answer our questions and yours about COVID-19 boosters. Our guest: