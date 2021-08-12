Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 12

First hour: RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small on school reopening plans

Second hour: Discussing nature-based education

This fall, the Rochester City School District is planning to return to in-person instruction five days a week. The decision comes after many school leaders across the state and the NYS Department of Education expressed their frustration about the lack of guidance from Albany. This hour, we're joined by RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small about the district's plans: what she expects classrooms to look like, the guidance she'd like to have from the state, and what she's hearing from teachers, students, and families. Our guest:

Lesli Myers-Small, superintendent of the Rochester City School District

Then in our second hour, how can nature-based education help meet students' social and emotional needs? A new organization called Rochester Ecology Partners is hosting a symposium on the subject. The goal is to connect more students and families to the outdoors. Our guests preview the event and discuss how nature can improve education and health. Our guests: