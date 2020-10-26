Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 26

First hour: Candidates for the 27th Congressional District

Second hour: Discussing the impact of plastic use -- and waste -- during the pandemic

Two of the three candidates on the ballot for the 27th Congressional district join us. It's the final chance for many listeners to hear these candidates at length before voting. This was a seat held previously by Chris Collins, who was sentenced to prison for insider trading. Republican Chris Jacobs won the special election earlier this year; he is running for a full term in this race, but he did not respond to invitations to join us.

Nate McMurray, Democratic candidate for Congress

Duane Whitmer, Libertarian candidate for Congress

Then in our second hour, plastic usage, and plastic waste, has risen during the pandemic. Part of that is because we're in the world of takeout dining, and plastic packaging is everywhere. Our guests will discuss how we can find ways to reduce our own contribution to landfills - plastic and otherwise. They bring thoughtful ideas to everyday living.