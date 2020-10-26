Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 26

First hour: Candidates for the 27th Congressional District
Second hour: Discussing the impact of plastic use -- and waste -- during the pandemic
Two of the three candidates on the ballot for the 27th Congressional district join us. It's the final chance for many listeners to hear these candidates at length before voting. This was a seat held previously by Chris Collins, who was sentenced to prison for insider trading. Republican Chris Jacobs won the special election earlier this year; he is running for a full term in this race, but he did not respond to invitations to join us.
- Nate McMurray, Democratic candidate for Congress
- Duane Whitmer, Libertarian candidate for Congress
Then in our second hour, plastic usage, and plastic waste, has risen during the pandemic. Part of that is because we're in the world of takeout dining, and plastic packaging is everywhere. Our guests will discuss how we can find ways to reduce our own contribution to landfills - plastic and otherwise. They bring thoughtful ideas to everyday living.
- Harshita Sood, assistant director for campus sustainability at RIT
- Gary Carrel, solid waste recycling specialist at Eric County, and board member for New York State Reduction, ReUse, and Recycling (NYSAR3)
- Melissa Young, assistant director at the Syracuse University Center for Sustainable Community Solutions, and board member for New York State Reduction, ReUse, and Recycling (NYSAR3)
- Marielle Jensen-Battaglia, local resident who has significantly reduced her use of plastic products