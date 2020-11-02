Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 2

First hour: Discussing the impact of affordable housing projects in Rochester

Second hour: Previewing Geva Theatre Center's "Recognition Radio" productions

In 2017, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $20 billion five-year plan to "combat homelessness and create affordable housing for all New Yorkers." This September, his office announced the availability of $158 million to advance the plan to combat homelessness. A number of local companies and nonprofit organizations have been working to create more affordable housing options for people in the Greater Rochester area. Some of those options are supportive housing, meaning they provide different forms of assistance to people struggling with substance abuse, mental illness, and chronic homelessness. This hour, we talk with the leaders behind some of those projects about what they've been able to accomplish and the impact they expect their projects to have on the community. Our guests:

Joe Gibbons, principal with SWBR's Housing Studio

Nicholas Coulter, co-founder of Person Centered Housing Options

Gillian Conde, vice president of DePaul Properties

Bret Garwood, COO of Home Leasing

Then in our second hour, Geva Theatre Center is kicking off its new season with what it's calling an innovative and unconventional production. "Recognition Radio" is a series of audio plays celebrating Black voices. The plays were written and directed by Black playwrights. Creative producer Esther Winter wrote, "American theatre has historically compartmentalized the roles Blacks have played within its structures. But the reckoning this country is experiencing is changing that. Our writing, acting, singing, and creating are receiving a different level of recognition. We are now seen as more than a footnote or a stereotype. We are not a chapter. We are the book." This hour, talk to the artists involved in the productions about what they hope audiences will learn from their stories, and about producing audio plays during a pandemic. Our guests: