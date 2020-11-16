Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 16

First hour: How small business owners are adapting to recent pandemic challenges
Second hour: The Landmark Society's 2020 "Five to Revive"
COVID-19 transmission is up across the country and hospitalizations for people suffering from the virus are at an all-time high. Could we see a second economic shutdown? How are local small businesses adapting to the rise in cases and the winter months? We talk with three local small business owners. Our guests:
- Tanvi Asher, owner of Peppermint Boutique
- Erica Walther Schlaefer, owner of Juniper Gifts and Local Art
- Charles M, co-owner of the Rochester Parkour Gym
Then in our second hour, it's the Landmark Society's annual Five to Revive – a list of local spaces and places they've pinned for historic preservation and revitalization. We talk about this year's list. Our guests:
- Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Brad Huber, member of the Five to Revive Committee
- George Fontenette, member of the Clarissa St. Reunion Committee
- Briana Williams, Teen Empowerment youth history ambassador
- Kim Brumber, 67-89 Canal Street
- David Ciurzynski, Attica Opera House
- David Pacific, Joseph Ave. Arts and Culture Alliance