Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 1

First hour: Should RPD officers be stationed in RCSD schools again?

Second hour: The Landmark Society's 2021 "Five to Revive"

An uptick in violence in and outside Rochester City Schools has prompted some people in the school community to push for Rochester Police Department officers to be stationed in buildings again. This comes more than a year and a half after officers were removed from schools. This hour, we hear from representatives on both sides of the debate, and we examine what the research says about police presence in schools. Our guests:

Beatriz LeBron, commissioner for the Rochester City School District

Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association

Then in our second hour, the Landmark Society of Western New York announces its 2021 "Five to Revive" today. The list includes five places or spaces selected for historic preservation and revitalization. We discuss the list and the Landmark Society's goals with our guests: