Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 4

First hour: How to build a garden for pollinators

Second hour: How the pandemic is affecting vaccination rates for children

If you're spending most of your time at home these days, you're probably among the many people who are looking to improve their landscaping, yard, or garden. We've had a great deal of interest from listeners about planting and growing during quarantine. This hour, we revisit that theme, and we take a particularly close look at building native gardens for pollinators. The experts answer our questions and yours about the role of pollinators, the dos and don’ts of creating a garden that supports them, and we talk about the recent buzz surrounding the Asian giant hornet (that’s the only bee pun for the hour, we promise). Our guests:

Matt Kelly, independent journalist, and creator and editor of The Bee Report

Molly Jacobson, graduate student in conservation biology at SUNY ESF

Laurie Broccolo, CEO of Broccolo Tree & Lawn Care

Then in our second hour, with all of the talk about a coronavirus vaccine, a concerning trend has taken hold in the United States and around the world: children are missing their routine visits for vaccination. The rates of vaccination are dropping sharply, but the experts hope that's a short-term trend that will soon be reversed. Doctors say a large factor is parents' fear of leaving the house with their kids, and in particular, fear of going to the hospital or doctors’ offices. But the medical community is sending an urgent signal: don't miss vaccination. Our guests discuss the issues, and answer your questions about medical visits for children during the pandemic. Our guests: