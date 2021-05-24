Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 24

First hour: Rochester mayoral candidate Malik Evans

Second hour: Dr. Lucy McBride on re-entering society

Malik Evans, Rochester mayoral candidate, joins us to discuss his proposals on various issues, including illegal guns in the city. We invited both candidates in the upcoming primary; Mayor Lovely Warren declined our invitation. We also sit down with City News reporter Gino Fanelli to discuss his recent interview of the mayor. Our guests:;

Malik Evans, candidate for Mayor of Rochester

Gino Fanelli, staff writer for CITY Magazine

Then in our second hour, Dr. Lucy McBride recently argued in the Atlantic that parents should not mask their kids outside, calling it a greater harm to their mental health than COVID presents as an ongoing risk factor for their physical health. Dr. McBride has become a respected voice in the community of pandemic analysts. She writes, "I’ve begun telling my patients that their kids, vaccinated or not, do not need to wear masks outside—despite the fact that the CDC recently issued summer-camp guidelines that recommend kids wear masks whenever physical distancing is difficult, including outside. I know that parents in some communities get dirty looks at the playground if they let their kids run around without masks, but doing so is not a sign of recalcitrance; it’s a sign that they’re following the science." Dr. McBride joins us to discuss re-entry -- for adults as well as children.