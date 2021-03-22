Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 22

First hour: Discussing BMI

Second hour: How CurAte aims to help local restaurants during the pandemic

Body Mass Index, or BMI, has been strongly criticized in recent years as a health metric. Now, many states are using BMI to decide whether adults should be eligible for a COVID vaccine. We examine the history of BMI and put it in context with the experts. Our guests:

Steve Cook, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital

Holly Russell, M.D., medical director for clinical and community-based programs the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Jill Chodak, clinical dietitian with the Center for Community Health & Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, a new initiative aims to help local restaurant owners during the pandemic. CurAte delivers mystery dinners to customers throughout the Rochester area; the meals are made by local restaurants -- many of them minority-owned businesses. CurAte's founders say they want to help restaurants survive the pandemic, and by taking the customer work and deliveries off of their plates, restaurants can focus on making meals. This hour, we talk about CurAte, the restaurants they've worked with, and the state of the industry during the pandemic. Our guests: