Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 2

First hour: Discussing zoning principles outlined in Rochester's Comprehensive Plan

Second hour: How political leaders should address the needs of Black voters

The City of Rochester’s Comprehensive Plan, “Rochester 2034,” provides an extensive outline of principles that could shape the city’s growth over the next 15 years. A key piece of the plan is zoning laws. This hour, we get into the weeds with zoning experts to address how to update zoning and land use regulations to create a more equitable city. Our guests:

Matthew Denker, developer with LBLD Living

Amber Powers, co-founder of Taproot Collective, and zoning enthusiast

Jason Haremza, planner and urbanist

*The City of Rochester was invited to join this conversation, but declined the opportunity to participate.

Then in our second hour, Joe Biden dominated in South Carolina based on the strength of his support with African American voters. Can that translate nationally? Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race after failing to build a diverse coalition of voters. Our guests discuss the need for political leaders to address the needs of Black voters.