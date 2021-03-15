Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 15

First hour: Discussing the Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach program

Second hour: Can human beings ever move to another planet?

We sit down with members of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach. The program helps people leaving Monroe County Jail and state correctional facilities transition back into the community. We hear from the program's directors about their work, and we talk to some of its participants what successful transitions look like. Our guests:

Jim Smith, executive director of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach

Sarah Lee, program director and alumnus of Jennifer House, part of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach

Jon Olsen, program director and alumnus of Nielsen House, part of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach

Lisa Buscemi, house manager and alumnus of Jennifer House, part of Spiritus Christi Prison Outreach

Cody Spracker, Nielsen House alumnus

Then in our second hour, Elon Musk says humans will land on Mars by 2026 and could eventually move there in large numbers. But science writer Shannon Stirone says that Mars is "a hellhole" and argues that Musk has it seriously wrong. Stirone writes in The Atlantic that the newest images and video from Mars offer more evidence that Earth is the current and future home of human beings. So can human beings ever move to another planet? Should we try? Our guests discuss it: