Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 1

First hour: Author Bruce Levine on the legacy of Thaddeus Stevens

When it comes to racial justice in the United States, historian Bruce Levine argues that there is one historical figure that is often left out of the conversation. His new book aims to be the definitive biography of Congressman Thaddeus Stevens. Stevens is best known as a Radical Republican who thought Abraham Lincoln was moving too slowly on emancipation and civil rights. Levine joins us to set the record straight about a historical figure who he says has been long misunderstood. Our guest:

Bruce Levine, author of “Thaddeus Stevens: Civil War Revolutionary, Fighter for Racial Justice”

Then in our second hour, how well do public schools teach climate change? A book aims to educate the educators who are doing the work of teaching climate change to students in Kindergarten and beyond. The authors have some serious criticisms of what is, and is not, being taught in most schools. They also examine the inconsistencies and the cultural forces involved in teaching climate change. Our guests: