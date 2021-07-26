Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 26

First hour: Is political polling a dying enterprise?

Second hour: A fresh look at approaches to growing

Is American political polling a dying enterprise? Polls in 2016 were excellent at forecasting the final vote totals nationwide, but not nearly as good at forecasting outcomes in individual states. In 2020, polls under-counted support for Donald Trump even more than they did in 2016. Why is that? And if polling is in trouble, why are polls for other political races much more consistent and effective? What accounts for the differences? Our guests discuss it:

Anthony Plonczynski Figueroa, political consultant/strategist

Joseph Burgess, data curator at the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research

Then in our second hour, have you noticed colorful mushrooms in your yard or in local parks? It has been a very rainy July, and experts say fungi fruit under such wet conditions. It's a reminder of how much is happening underground, and perhaps, how little we think about that -- or how little control we have -- when it comes to caring for our lawns or green spaces. Are more people considering monoculture or should biodiversity be the goal? This hour, we take a fresh look at approaches to growing with our guests: