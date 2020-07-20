Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 20

First hour: Debating Rochester's curfew and how to address recent violence in the city

Second hour: Has the pandemic changed the way Americans view climate action?

Last week, Mayor Lovely Warren banned public gatherings of five or more people between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in the City of Rochester. The move, made in coordination with RPD, is aimed at curbing recent violence. Protesters took to the streets Wednesday night; organizers say the curfew is anti-Black and discriminatory. This hour, our guests debate the curfew and discuss their ideas for how to address violence in Rochester. Our guests:

Stanley Martin, co-leader of Free the People Roc

Iman Abid, director of the Genesee Valley chapter of the ACLU

Reverend Lewis Stewart, president of United Christian Leadership Ministry

Kerry Coleman, chair of community police relations of United Christian Leadership Ministry

Then in our second hour, back in March at the outset of the pandemic, we heard predictions that this crisis would change the way Americans view climate action. Months later, we're getting some real research into whether that's true. The Nature Conservancy wanted to find out what New Yorkers think about making parks and open space more accessible and permanent. They wanted to know what New Yorkers think about how we travel, what we build, and how many resources we use. On Connections, they reveal what they've found, and what it means for climate action. Our guests: