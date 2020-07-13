Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 13

First hour: RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small on plans for a possible reopening of schools

Second hour: Discussing the impact of a possible federal bailout of some industries during the pandemic

We continue our series of conversations about how local school districts are planning for a possible reopening in the fall. Governor Cuomo is expected to make the decision about reopening the first week of August, and today, the State Department of Health is set to finalize guidelines for a possible reopening. This hour, we're joined by Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small who shares what the RCSD is doing to prepare for the fall. Our guest:

Lesli Myers-Small, Rochester City School District Superintendent

Then in our second hour, the state of Minnesota has joined a growing list that is banning indoor bar service. Andy Slavitt, a former Obama administration official, says it’s a good move, but it must be accompanied by a federal bailout of the entire bar industry. Our guests have experience in small business ownership and in teaching business. They debate the possible impact of a federal bailout of targeted industries. Our guests: