Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 25

First hour: Discussing the state of vaccine distribution in Monroe County

Second hour: RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small on reopening

Thousands of people in the Finger Lakes region have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and hundreds of thousands more are still waiting for their turn. Many who are eligible have tried to schedule appointments, only to find that there isn't enough vaccine supply. Others are asking when the state will open up their phases. Our guests are the co-leaders of the Monroe County Vaccination Task Force. We spend the hour discussing what distribution looks like in Monroe County, how to access an appointment when you become eligible for the vaccine, and everything else you need to know at this stage in the process. Our guests:

Nancy Bennett, M.D., co-leader of the Monroe County Vaccination Task Force, director of the Center for Community Health and Prevention, and co-director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Wade Norwood, co-leader of the Monroe County Vaccination Task Force, and CEO of Common Ground Health

Then in our second hour, an update from the Rochester City School District. Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small is asking the Finger Lakes Reopening Schools Safely Task Force to conduct an independent review of the RCSD's reopening plan. The request comes after a Rochester Teacher's Association survey indicated that the majority of RTA members want the district to remain in remote learning until 70 percent of teachers receive a vaccine. The district has returned to in-person/hybrid learning under a three-phased plan. Superintendent Myers-Small joins us for the hour to discuss reopening and to answer our questions and yours. Out guest: