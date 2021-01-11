Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 11

First hour: Governor Cuomo's State of the State Address

Second hour: Previewing Action for a Better Community's conference, "Racism as a Public Health Crisis - Attacking the Two Pandemics"

The first hour of Connections is preempted by Governor Cuomo's State of the State Address.

Then in our second hour, leaders at Action for a Better Community are gearing up to host a conference on racism, health, and the pandemic. It's called "Racism as a Public Health Crisis - Attacking the Two Pandemics." The multi-day virtual event kicks off next week. Speakers will address how to heal communities, how to boost hurting economies and how to help families thrive during a global pandemic that is widening disparities in health, wealth, and justice. Our guests: