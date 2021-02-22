Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 22

First hour: Discussing the future of movie theaters

Second hour: An update on vaccine distribution from the co-leaders of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force

The Cinema Theater in Rochester announced Thursday that it is closing its doors for good. Movie theaters across the country are navigating restrictions, including films being streamed on digital platforms, rather than screened in brick-and-mortar spaces. What does it mean for the future of movie theaters? Our guests discuss it:

Audrey Kramer, co-owner of the Cinema Theater

Derek Reis, general manager and film programmer for the Little Theatre

Jeff Goldman, film buyer and owner for Mini Theatres Booking

Adam Lubitow, film critic for CITY News

Brett Bossard, executive director, Cinemapolis

Then in our second hour, we're joined by the co-leaders of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force. They discuss the state of vaccine supply and distribution, and what you need to know when it's your turn to schedule an appointment. They also discuss how they are working to ensure access to the vaccine is equitable. Our guests: