Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 22

First hour: Discussing the future of movie theaters
Second hour: An update on vaccine distribution from the co-leaders of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force
The Cinema Theater in Rochester announced Thursday that it is closing its doors for good. Movie theaters across the country are navigating restrictions, including films being streamed on digital platforms, rather than screened in brick-and-mortar spaces. What does it mean for the future of movie theaters? Our guests discuss it:
- Audrey Kramer, co-owner of the Cinema Theater
- Derek Reis, general manager and film programmer for the Little Theatre
- Jeff Goldman, film buyer and owner for Mini Theatres Booking
- Adam Lubitow, film critic for CITY News
- Brett Bossard, executive director, Cinemapolis
Then in our second hour, we're joined by the co-leaders of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force. They discuss the state of vaccine supply and distribution, and what you need to know when it's your turn to schedule an appointment. They also discuss how they are working to ensure access to the vaccine is equitable. Our guests:
- Nancy Bennett, M.D., co-leader of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force, professor of medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center, founder and director of the Center for Community Health & Prevention, and co-director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute
- Wade Norwoord, co-leader of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force, and CEO of Common Ground Health