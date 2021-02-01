Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 1

Firsr hour: NYS Assemblymember Harry Bronson

Second hour: Ken Rudin, "The Political Junkie"

We're joined by New York State Assemblymember Harry Bronson. Bronson gives us an update from Albany, including what he and his colleagues are working on related to economic development post-pandemic. Bronson is also the co-sponsor of a bill that, if passed, would ban evictions of commercial businesses with fewer than 50 employees until May 1. Bronson discusses his work, the impact he hopes it will have, and he answers our questions and yours. Our guest:

Harry Bronson, New York State Assemblymember (D), District 138

Then in our second hour, we're joined by Ken Rudin, long known as The Political Junkie to public radio audiences. Rudin discusses the tumultuous state of U.S. politics, including the challenge for Republicans after the riot at the capitol. We also discuss whether President Biden - who has built much of his career on an ability to compromise and pass legislation - has any desire to work across the aisle in his first year. Our guest: