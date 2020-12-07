Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 7

First hour: Discussing pandemic pods and bubbles

Second hour: The stories of young people who have come to Rochester as immigrants or refugees

Are you part of a pandemic pod or bubble? The idea behind bubbles is that you can gather indoors without wearing masks and without being physically-distant with people who don’t live with you, as long as the bubbles are small and exclusive. Many families have created pods to help with child care, education, or mental health needs. But as written by Rachel Gutman for Atlantic Monthly, pods mean different things to different people. Some are too big or too porous. Some don’t have consistent rules. Some don’t don’t have any rules at all. Gutman argues that as virus transmission surges, pods are more important than ever, but also more dangerous than ever. This hour, our guests discuss their recommendations for bubbles during the pandemic. We also address how the conversation about podding often excludes or puts unrealistic pressure on people who are living in poverty or who are housing insecure. Our guests:

Deborah Pierce, M.D., clinical associate professor of family medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Andy Carey, co-founder of MC Collaborative, and co-chair of REACH Advocacy

Kellie Gauvin, a Pittsford resident, and associate professor of biology at FLCC

Then in our second hour, we hear the stories of young people who have come to Rochester as immigrants or refugees. A new book called "Green Card Youth Voices: Immigration Stories from Upstate New York High Schools" chronicles their journeys through a series of essays written by the students themselves. They represent 15 countries and Puerto Rico. Some of their families fled violence, natural disasters, and economic insecurity. Others sought better health care, education, and job opportunities. While the students' paths to America were different, they share a common goal: to adjust to and find acceptance in their new homeland. In their essays, they share the challenges they've faced and the hope they have for their new lives. Our guests: