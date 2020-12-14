Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 14

First hour: Will NYS' rules changes for third parties impact voters' choices?

Second hour: Discussing the Monroe County budget debate

Two political parties survived Governor Cuomo's rules changes this year: the Working Families Party, and the Conservative Party. Both parties want candidates to run for office on their lines next year. But these are not third parties that have traditionally fielded their own candidates, trying to knock off Republicans and Democrats. Will the changes hurt the choices for voters? What can third parties accomplish in New York State? Our guests:

Jesse Lenney, New York State committee member for the Working Families Party

Then in our second hour, for the first time in years, the Monroe County Legislature engaged in a heated debate over the budget, with the county executive criticizing some members of his own party. The budget passed and survived a veto, with some Democrats joining with Republicans to override. Now the Democratic leadership is alleging that the legislature is wasting tax dollars on a so-called "slush fund," all to allow incumbents to pass out cash during an election year. Our guests discuss the budget and the sources of disagreement: