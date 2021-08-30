Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 30

First hour: The future of American football

Second hour: Discussing porn literacy

When Peyton Manning went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month, he issued a call for the revitalization of youth football. Manning warned that the game is losing players at every level, and he said that the safety improvements should be enough to convince parents to send their kids out on the field again. Is he right? We discuss the state of football, and we address Manning's plea for more kids of all ages to be playing the game. Our guests:

Katie Rizzone, M.D., primary care sports medicine physician at UR Medicine

Stephen Lian, head football coach at Brighton High School

Then in our second hour, in a piece for the Atlantic Monthly, Elizabeth Bruenig wrote that educators have a "hugely complex task" when it comes to training young people to be ethical consumers of pornography. Porn literacy educators want digital natives to be able to recognize that much of modern pornography perpetuates and amplifies standards of beauty that are harmful, a lack of protection, exploitation, and sometimes, sexual violence. Our guests this hour discuss porn literacy and how to have conversations with young people about mainstream pornography: