Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 30

First hour: The future of American football
Second hour: Discussing porn literacy
When Peyton Manning went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month, he issued a call for the revitalization of youth football. Manning warned that the game is losing players at every level, and he said that the safety improvements should be enough to convince parents to send their kids out on the field again. Is he right? We discuss the state of football, and we address Manning's plea for more kids of all ages to be playing the game. Our guests:
- Katie Rizzone, M.D., primary care sports medicine physician at UR Medicine
- Stephen Lian, head football coach at Brighton High School
Then in our second hour, in a piece for the Atlantic Monthly, Elizabeth Bruenig wrote that educators have a "hugely complex task" when it comes to training young people to be ethical consumers of pornography. Porn literacy educators want digital natives to be able to recognize that much of modern pornography perpetuates and amplifies standards of beauty that are harmful, a lack of protection, exploitation, and sometimes, sexual violence. Our guests this hour discuss porn literacy and how to have conversations with young people about mainstream pornography:
- Pebble Kranz, M.D., sexual medicine specialist at the Rochester Center for Sexual Wellness
- Lauren Berger, education and outreach specialist for RESTORE Sexual Assault Services
- Shayla Benson, sexologist, and senior manager of outreach and education for Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York