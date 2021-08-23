Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 23

First hour: Dr. Ed Walsh on the latest on COVID-19 vaccines* (*This hour will be reschedule for Tuesday at noon due to Governor Cuomo's farewell address.)

Second hour: How the delta variant is impacting wedding planning

*This morning, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and up. It's the first COVID-19 vaccine to move beyond the emergency use category. Experts expect the news the lead to a wave of new vaccine mandates by hospitals, higher education institutions, businesses, and more. Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Israel's Health Ministry is reporting that a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine has significantly improved protection against infection and serious illness for people aged 60 and older, compared to their peers who only received two doses. This hour, we're joined by Dr. Ed Walsh, who has led vaccine trials locally. He answers our questions and yours about the vaccines, boosters, and more. Our guest:

Dr. Ed Walsh, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and head of infectious diseases at Rochester General Hospital

Then in our second hour, weddings have been made more complicated by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Some couples are deciding to mandate vaccination -- both out of safety, and in hopes of convincing all family to get vaccinated. Others are waiting for more guidance. The strain on families has resulted in some ruptures. Our guests discuss their upcoming weddings, and how they're handling the changing pandemic.