Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 2

First hour: An update from the co-leaders of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force

Second hour: What does the law say about who can mandate proof of vaccination?

We're joined by the co-leaders of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force for the latest on the state of vaccines in the region. Currently, the 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 2.3 percent. Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says the increase in that infection rate is due to unvaccinated people contracting the virus. About 58 percent of the local population is fully vaccinated. Our guests this hour share the latest on efforts to get more people vaccinated, and what we need to know about the delta variant. Our guests:

Nancy Bennett, M.D., co-leader of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force, professor of medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center, founder and director of the Center for Community Health & Prevention, and co-director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute

Wade Norwood, co-leader of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force, and CEO of Common Ground Health

Then in our second hour, what does the law say about who can mandate proof of vaccination? It's a question employers across the country are asking. On Friday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there will be no nationwide mandate for the vaccine. But different states are setting different rules for how businesses can go in denying service. We explore it with our guest: