Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 10

First hour: Discussing school reopening plans with superintendents from West Irondequoit and Honeoye Falls Lima Central School Districts

Second hour: How has family planning been affected by the pandemic?

We continue our series of conversations about reopening schools. This hour, we're joined by the superintendents of West Irondequoit Central School District and Honeoye Falls Lima Central School District. They share their districts' plans for reopening, including their policies for testing, masking, and more. Our guests:

Aaron Johnson, superintendent of West Irondequoit Central School District

Gene Mancuso, superintendent of Honeoye Falls Lima Central School District

Then in our second hour, the pandemic has led many people who want to start or grow their families to ask if they should put those goals on hold. There are concerns about health, about finances, and about when the threat of COVID-19 will end. The Wall Street Journal analyzed data from the Guttmacher Institute and found that 45 percent of 18 to 34-year-old women surveyed said they were changing their plans due to COVID-19. The pandemic has also affected birth rates in different ways around the world. This hour, we talk with local doctors about this issue, and we hear what they'd been discussing with their patients. Our guests: