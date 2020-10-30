Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 30

First hour: What did we learn from the Bush/Gore legal dispute over the 2000 election?

Second hour: RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small and RTA President Adam Urbanski on the latest plans for the district

Our guest is an attorney who worked on the Bush/Gore legal dispute over the 2000 election. Jeff Wadsworth was tasked with historical research that could offer some guidance on which ballots should count, and how to protect voting rights. A lot has changed since 2000, but Wadsworth says there are attorneys already working to deal with a close and contested election this time around. So what issues could cause a legal showdown in 2020? And what did we learn from Bush v Gore?

Jeffrey Wadsworth, partner with Harter, Secrest & Emery

Then in our second hour, we talk with Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small and Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski about the latest news from the district. Myers-Small announced Thursday that RCSD students with disabilities who are in specialized programs will have the option of returning to the classroom in-person four days a week, beginning in January. We discuss the plan, the surveys the district and the RTA sent to teachers, students, and families to help make the decision, and what they expect in the months ahead. Our guests: