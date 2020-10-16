Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 16

First hour: Tom Reed, Republican incumbent for the 23rd Congressional District; author Ben Sheehan

Second hour: Planning for the holidays during a pandemic

We're joined by Representative Tom Reed, who is running for reelection in the 23rd Congressional District. The Republican is seeking his sixth term, and this year's race is a rematch of the 2018 contest with Democrat Tracy Mitrano. Mitrano joined us on the program last week, and today we talk with Reed, who answers our questions and yours. Our guest:

Tom Reed, Republican candidate for the 23rd Congressional District

Then at 12:40, we preview the annual Rochester Jewish Book Festival, which runs October 25 through November 1. We're joined by Ben Sheehan, author of "OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?: A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy is Supposed to Work." The book is a humorous look at why Americans don't understand how government works and how to change it. Sheehan shares what he thinks Americans need to know, especially during election season. Our guest:

Ben Sheehan, author of "OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?: A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy is Supposed to Work"

Then in our second hour, the holiday season is fast approaching, but gatherings could look different this year due to the coronavirus. Monroe County has released guidance for Halloween, and the CDC is ranking holiday gathering activities based on level of risk. This hour, we talk with local medical professionals about what we know now regarding the virus and how it spreads, what the big questions might be when the holidays arrive, and how to start talking with family and friends about plans and expectations. Our guests: