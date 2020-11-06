Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 6

First hour: A local man shares his remarkable story of surviving COVID-19

Second hour: Recapping the results (so far) of the presidential election

A local man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic is sharing his remarkable story. Jeff Reese spent 26 days in the ICU at Strong Hospital, where he suffered a collapsed lung, shock, and cardiac arrest. Reese's doctors say he was on high doses of sedation, pain medication, chemical paralytics, and received maximum support from a ventilator. Members of his medical team says they learned a lot about the virus during this time -- when reports from Europe and New York City estimated a 60-80 percent mortality rate in patients who were critically ill. This hour, we talk to them and to Jeff Reese about surviving COVID-19. Our guests:

Jeff Reese, Rochester resident who survived a critical case of COVID-19

Anthony Pietropaoli, M.D., vice chief of the Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, and medical director for the Medical Intensive Care Service at Strong Memorial Hospital

Mary Anne Morgan, M.D., associate professor in the University of Rochester Department of Medicine, and program director of the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Fellowship

Then in our second hour, we recap what we know at this stage about the results of the election, and what we expect to see going forward.