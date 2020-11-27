Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 27

First and Second Hours: Best of the Best: Third Coast International Audio Festival

We bring you special programming from the Third Coast International Audio Festival.

The Festival back with its annual Best of the Best broadcast, featuring the winners of the 2020 Third Coast / Richard H. Driehaus Foundation competition. In this special, host Gwen Macsai presents the top audio stories of the year — and dives deep with some of the producers for a behind-the-scenes look at making beautiful stories in sound.