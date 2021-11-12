Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 12

First hour: How has the pandemic affected the nursing profession?

Second hour: Discussing challenges faced by libraries during the pandemic

WXXI's Beth Adams recently reported on how the pandemic has affected the nursing profession. A national nursing shortage has impacted the number of patients that can be admitted to hospitals, wait times in emergency departments, and more. Despite that, the pandemic has inspired the next generation of nurses. The University of Rochester of School of Nursing is expanding and enrollment is up. This hour, Beth Adams joins us to discuss her reporting, and we hear from

Beth Adams, host of Morning Edition at WXXI News

Kathy Peterson, chair and professor in the Department of Nursing at SUNY Brockport

Karen Keady, assistant dean of clinical practice at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, and chief nursing executive at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, libraries have faced a number of challenges as a result of the pandemic. From staffing shortages and branch closures to issues with affording digital content to supply chain issues, libraries are doing their best to adapt and adjust. This hour, leaders from local libraries and library organizations help us understand the current state of libraries. Our guests: