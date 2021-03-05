Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 5

First hour: How the pandemic has affected zero-waste programs

Second hour: How to help young adults recover from eating disorders

Zero-waste initiatives in the U.S. gained momentum in 2019 and in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted that progress. Now, a year into the pandemic, some of those programs are getting back on track. We talk about the state of food recycling initiatives, and about composting at the local level. If you've considered composting at home, our guests will walk you through different ways to do it. Our guests:

Robert Putney, CEO of Impact Earth

Emily Pacifico, operations manager for Impact Earth

Then in our second hour, more than 28 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. Local professor of clinical nursing, Mary Tantillo, has written a new book that explores how to help young adults recover from eating disorders. She calls them diseases of disconnection. We talk to her about that disconnection, as well as how family members can be part of the recovery process. Our guests: