Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 5

First hour: How the pandemic has affected zero-waste programs
Second hour: How to help young adults recover from eating disorders
Zero-waste initiatives in the U.S. gained momentum in 2019 and in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted that progress. Now, a year into the pandemic, some of those programs are getting back on track. We talk about the state of food recycling initiatives, and about composting at the local level. If you've considered composting at home, our guests will walk you through different ways to do it. Our guests:
- Robert Putney, CEO of Impact Earth
- Emily Pacifico, operations manager for Impact Earth
Then in our second hour, more than 28 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. Local professor of clinical nursing, Mary Tantillo, has written a new book that explores how to help young adults recover from eating disorders. She calls them diseases of disconnection. We talk to her about that disconnection, as well as how family members can be part of the recovery process. Our guests:
- Mary Tantillo, professor of clinical nursing at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, clinical professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, founder of The Healing Connection, and author of "Reconnecting for Recovery: Multifamily Therapy Group for Young Adults with Anorexia Nervosa”
- Alyssa Morales, young adult in recovery from an eating disorder, and private duty licensed practical nurse
- Michelle Morales, parent peer mentor for the Western NY Comprehensive Care Center for Eating Disorders