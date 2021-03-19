Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 19

First hour: Discussing the pandemic's mental health burden on young adults

Second hour: How we can work together to support our Asian and Asian American neighbors

Research shows the pandemic has had significant mental health burdens on young adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 63 percent of 18-24-year-olds surveyed reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, with 25 percent reporting increased substance use to deal with that stress. 25 percent said they seriously considered suicide. This hour, we talk to mental health experts about this issue, as well as young people who share their personal experiences. Our guests:

Megan Clifford, psychotherapist and mental health first aid instructor.

Soren Kilmer, student at Nazareth College

Julia Smith, contributing writer 585 Magazine and recent Nazareth College graduate

Then in our second hour, the Levine Center to End Hate is partnering with Monroe Community College to present a series of conversations exploring the history of racism and xenophobia aimed at Asian and Asian American communities in the U.S. The series comes after recent attacks on Asians and Asian Americans. Our guests discuss how we can work together to support our Asian and Asian American neighbors. Our guests: