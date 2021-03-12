Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 12

First hour: David Cay Johnston on the deep freeze power issue in Texas

Second hour: "#porchportraits:" The story of Geneva through the pandemic

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston says the deep freeze power issue in Texas will cost its residents billions of dollars. In a new piece, Johnson argues that Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other Republican politicians are letting power company rob citizens. He joins us to discuss his work. Our guest:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and editor-in-chief of DCReport

Then in our second hour, a photographer in Geneva is documenting how the city has navigated the pandemic. Photographer Jan Regan teamed up with longtime journalist Chris Lavin to tell Geneva's story through photos and essays. Their work is now available in a new book called "#porchportraits." We talk with them about what they've learned about their city and its residents. Our guests: