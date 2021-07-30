Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 30

First hour: How will the live theater industry change as a result of the pandemic?

Second hour: Discussing the future of remote work

What have local theaters learned from the pandemic? We talk with representatives from several local theaters about the challenges they've faced, the successes they've had, and how they think the industry can change in the future. We also discuss what's on stage this season. Our guests:

Bill Ferguson, acting executive director of Garth Fagan Dance

Chris Mannelli, executive director of Geva Theatre Center

Ralph Meranto, artistic director of JCC CenterStage

Karin Bowerstock, Bristol Valley Theater

Reenah Golden, founder and artistic director of Avenue Blackbox Theatre

Then in our second hour, this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that employers need to bring workers back to the office by Labor Day. He said that remote work is not as creative or productive, and working from home harms other businesses -- lunch spots, coffee shops, etc. But many workers have reported thriving during the pandemic with a remote schedule. How do they interpret the governor's comments? We find out with our guests: