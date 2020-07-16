Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 17

First hour: Dr. Michael Mendoza on coping with pandemic fatigue

Second hour: Toby Merrill on the plight of student loan debt and predatory lending

So you're fatigued with the pandemic. How tired do you think Dr. Michael Mendoza is? The Monroe County Public Health Commissioner has become a leading voice in the effort to reduce cases and increase safety. Dr. Mendoza joins us to discuss how we can cope with pandemic fatigue while still making good decisions. We look ahead to the fall and beyond, and we discuss what the public needs to do to keep local numbers among the soundest in the country. Our guest:

Dr. Michael Mendoza, M.D., Monroe County Public Health Commissioner

Then in our second hour, Brighton graduate Toby Merrill was named to Time Magazine's list of the "100 Next." That's because Merrill has been a leader in the fight against predatory for-profit colleges and institutions. As student debt piled past one trillion dollars, Merrill launched a plan to combat what she calls the "worst-of-the-worst student debt." Merrill is the founder and director of Harvard Law School's Project on Predatory Student Lending. Her team represents thousands of former students who have been fleeced and lied to, often ending up with piles of debt and worthless degrees. One of her most recent cases named Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as a defendant. We discuss the plight of student loan debt, the worst offenders, and why the industry is still so profitable. Our guest: