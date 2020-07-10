Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 10

First hour: Demond Meeks and Sarah Clark on their Democratic primary victories

Second hour: Re-imagining the University of Rochester

When Monroe County’s primary election results became official this week, two first-time candidates emerged with wins. Demond Meeks and Sarah Clark both upended party establishment in their Assembly races. This hour, we talk with them about their races, and what their victories mean in the broader context of party politics and what voters want. Our guests:

Demond Meeks, Democratic candidate for the 137th Assembly District

Sarah Clark, Democratic candidate for the 136th Assembly District

Then in our second hour, “why not take a blank piece of paper and think about how best to conduct education?” That question comes from a new team at the University of Rochester charged with re-imagining the university. Project Imagine is considering changes to the academic calendar, a reorganization from traditional departments and colleges to interdisciplinary centers, and other big ideas. Project Imagine co-leader Dr. Ray Dorsey says now is a good time to go back to square one and explore if there are better ways to operate beyond the pandemic. The committee is looking for community feedback and ideas. We explore some of them and invite listeners to weigh in with our guests: