Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 8

First hour: RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small on the district's reopening plan

Second hour: Local emergency room doctors and nurses on medical systems nearing disaster conditions

We're joined by Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small to discuss the district's reopening plans. On Tuesday, RCSD schools entered Phase 1 of the district's hybrid/in-person learning plan, with the most vulnerable students returning to the classroom. Students in PreK through Grade 6 will return to in-person instruction beginning February 8. Students in grades 7-12 will have access to learning pods, and the district is working on a plan that could bring those students back for two days of in-person learning, if desired. This hour, we talk with Myers-Small about the plans and what she's hearing from students, parents, and teachers. Our guest:

Lesli Myers-Small, superintendent of the Rochester City School District

Then in our second hour, local emergency room doctors and nurses reached out to Connections because they have been disturbed by what they are seeing. They fear the community is still not taking this phase of the pandemic seriously enough. They say the region's medical systems are nearing disaster conditions, which could translate to significant mortality. We're joined by four members of URMC's ER team who share their first-hand experiences and perspectives. Our guests: