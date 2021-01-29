Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 29

First hour: Former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson on President Biden's inauguration

Second hour: Discussing updates related to autism screening, support, and advocacy

Former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson has had a lot to say about the inauguration of the new president. Johnson has roots in the south and frequently commented on support for former President Trump during his visits back home. He joins us to talk about where the country goes next. Our guest:

Bill Johnson, former mayor of the City of Rochester

Then in our second hour, we have a conversation about a number of subjects related to autism. Our guests help us understand a new screening process, how to help families navigate pandemic challenges, and how to improve police interactions with people who have autism. Our guests:

Dylan Dailor, author and autism self-advocate

Susan Hyman, M.D., professor of pediatrics, and division chief of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital at Strong

Lisa Latten, health project coordinator for the Southern Tier Initiative in the Division of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Rachel Rosner, director of education and support services for AutismUp

This conversation is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.