Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 22

First hour: What does a "just community" look like?

Second hour: What should legalizing cannabis look like in New York State?

What does a "just community" look like? The Community Design Center Rochester is gearing up for its 2021 Reshaping Rochester Series. The theme is "Building a Just Community." We preview the first lecture, which explores how urbanism can change and improve cities like Rochester, where segregation has shaped current designs. We discuss the issues with our guests:

Maria Furgiuele, executive director of the Community Design Center Rochester

Mayor Bill Johnson

Then in our second hour, New York State is on a path to legalizing recreational marijuana. Governor Cuomo says the time has come to allow adult use, regulated by New York State, and benefiting communities that have been disproportionately affected by the so-called "War on Drugs." So what would legal cannabis look like in this state? And what should it look like? Our guests: